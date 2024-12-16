Tragedy Strikes: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Lives of Indian Nationals in Georgia
Eleven Indian citizens died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Gudauri restaurant in Georgia. The Indian embassy is coordinating repatriation of the victims' remains and extending support to their families. An investigation is underway to assess potential negligence related to the power generator used at the site.
- Country:
- Georgia
Eleven Indian nationals lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia, as confirmed by the Indian mission on Monday.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Georgia reported that initial inspections showed no evidence of injury or violence, with local media citing the deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning. The Indian mission in Tbilisi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and is facilitating the repatriation of remains.
The victims, employees of the Indian restaurant 'Haveli', were found on the second floor of the establishment. A police investigation focusing on negligent manslaughter is underway, supported by forensic work and interviews to discover more about the power generator near the bedrooms that might have caused the fatal incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Para-Athletes Celebrate International Disability Day with Australian Embassy
Tragic Food Poisoning Incident Claims Young Lives in Maharashtra
Mysterious Removal of Syrian Flag at Moscow Embassy
US Embassy and Consulates to host "Super Saturdays" to reduce visitor visa wait times
Chaos in Damascus: Iranian Embassy Stormed Amidst Rebel Uprising