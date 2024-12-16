Tragedy Strikes: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Lives of Indian Nationals in Georgia

Eleven Indian nationals lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia, as confirmed by the Indian mission on Monday.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Georgia reported that initial inspections showed no evidence of injury or violence, with local media citing the deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning. The Indian mission in Tbilisi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and is facilitating the repatriation of remains.

The victims, employees of the Indian restaurant 'Haveli', were found on the second floor of the establishment. A police investigation focusing on negligent manslaughter is underway, supported by forensic work and interviews to discover more about the power generator near the bedrooms that might have caused the fatal incident.

