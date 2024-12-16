Unified Push to Eliminate Naxalism by 2026: Amit Shah’s Call for Action
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among security forces to eradicate Left Wing Extremism by March 2026. Supported by key officials in Chhattisgarh, Shah praised recent successes and highlighted the National Investigation Agency's pivotal role in ongoing counter-Naxal operations.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a unified drive by security forces to eliminate Left Wing Extremism by March 2026. Shah's comments came during a review meeting on the LWE situation in Chhattisgarh, attended by the state's top leadership and chief officials from central armed police forces.
During the meeting, the Home Minister lauded the effective teamwork and significant achievements witnessed in the fight against Naxalism over the past year, noting the considerable damage inflicted on the militants. He stressed the importance of continued collaboration to reach the complete eradication of Naxalism within the set timeline.
Shah underlined the National Investigation Agency's critical role in this strategic effort and acknowledged the operational readiness of forces such as CRPF, ITBP, BSF, and local police. Earlier, Shah inspected the Gundam forward operating base, underscoring the central government's focus on security in the Bijapur district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
