California Crime: The Birth Tourism Racket
Michael Wei Yueh Liu, a California resident, was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years for operating a business facilitating 'birth tourism' for pregnant Chinese women seeking U.S. citizenship for their newborns. Liu's scheme, USA Happy Baby, exploited U.S. birthright laws, leading to his conviction for conspiracy and money laundering.
- Country:
- United States
Michael Wei Yueh Liu, aged 59, was sentenced to almost 3 1/2 years in prison for his involvement in a birth tourism scheme involving pregnant Chinese women. The California man operated the business USA Happy Baby, which helped these women travel to the U.S. to secure citizenship for their newborns.
Liu's sentence follows his September conviction for conspiracy and money laundering. His estranged wife, Phoebe Dong, was also implicated and is awaiting sentencing. During a court session, Liu expressed regret over the consequences of his actions, which have impacted his family for nearly a decade.
Authorities claimed that Liu's company enabled hundreds of Chinese women, charging them up to $40,000 each, to deceive officials for citizenship rights. Moreover, federal prosecutors emphasized the need for a tough sentence to emphasize the severity of Liu's offenses and to maintain respect for the law.
(With inputs from agencies.)