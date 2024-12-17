Left Menu

Kerala High Court Dismisses Frivolous Plea in 2017 Actress Assault Case

The Kerala High Court has rejected a plea by the main accused, Sunil N S, in the 2017 actress assault case. The plea was deemed frivolous, allegedly intended to delay proceedings. Sunil sought recall of witnesses, citing lack of opportunity for cross-examination due to his custody status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:23 IST
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has denied a request from Sunil N S, the primary suspect in the 2017 actress assault case, who sought to recall two witnesses. The court labeled the plea frivolous and suggested it was a tactic to delay the trial's conclusion.

Justice C Jayachandran stated that the requested testimony from the recalled witnesses was unnecessary for reaching a fair verdict. The original trial began on January 30, 2020, with the Supreme Court extending the timeline several times. This recent move was seen as an attempt to postpone the trial unnecessarily.

While the accused argued his imprisonment hindered his lawyer's ability to cross-examine the forensic experts, the High Court found these claims unwarranted, as he actively participated in the trial over the previous years. The case involves multiple serious accusations, including actor Dileep, in connection with the assault filmed for blackmail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

