Left Menu

South Korea's Turbulent Presidential Saga: Martial Law Controversy and Economic Challenges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a probe for allegedly attempting to impose martial law. Amid his impeachment, authorities are seeking evidence from the presidential office. Acting President Han Duck-soo addresses economic concerns, advocating for swift government budget implementation to mitigate uncertainties and ensure economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:54 IST
South Korea's Turbulent Presidential Saga: Martial Law Controversy and Economic Challenges
Yoon Suk Yeol

In a significant development in South Korean politics, authorities attempted on Tuesday to access the presidential office to gather evidence related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law bid. The inquiry follows Yoon's impeachment over the weekend for his brief push to impose martial law, which was quickly withdrawn.

A combined investigative team, involving the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), aimed to secure access to computer servers to retrieve phone records, including from the police commissioner's device. This marks the second such attempt; an earlier effort on December 11 ended without success, though the presidential office did provide some data voluntarily.

While President Yoon remains elusive, acting President Han Duck-soo is working to stabilize the country's economy amid potential challenges. During a cabinet meeting, Han stressed the importance of implementing next year's government budget promptly to revive economic growth. South Korea's finance ministry has announced plans to front-load 75% of the 2025 budget by mid-year to counteract uncertainties exacerbated by global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024