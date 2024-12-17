South Korea's Turbulent Presidential Saga: Martial Law Controversy and Economic Challenges

In a significant development in South Korean politics, authorities attempted on Tuesday to access the presidential office to gather evidence related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law bid. The inquiry follows Yoon's impeachment over the weekend for his brief push to impose martial law, which was quickly withdrawn.

A combined investigative team, involving the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), aimed to secure access to computer servers to retrieve phone records, including from the police commissioner's device. This marks the second such attempt; an earlier effort on December 11 ended without success, though the presidential office did provide some data voluntarily.

While President Yoon remains elusive, acting President Han Duck-soo is working to stabilize the country's economy amid potential challenges. During a cabinet meeting, Han stressed the importance of implementing next year's government budget promptly to revive economic growth. South Korea's finance ministry has announced plans to front-load 75% of the 2025 budget by mid-year to counteract uncertainties exacerbated by global trade dynamics.

