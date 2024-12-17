Fast-Tracks Major Projects to Boost Economy and Address Infrastructure, Housing, and Energy Needs

The coalition Government’s new Fast-track Approvals Bill has passed its third reading in Parliament, introducing a streamlined consenting process for regionally and nationally significant projects. RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones say the regime will stimulate the economy, tackle pressing infrastructure deficits, and fast-track essential housing, transport, and renewable energy developments.

Applications for projects under the new fast-track consenting regime will open on 7 February 2025.

Cutting Through Red Tape to Deliver Growth

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop described the Bill as a game-changer for New Zealand, reducing bureaucratic hurdles that have delayed vital development for years.

“The Fast-track Approvals Bill, a key part of the coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First, cuts through the thicket of red and green tape that has held our country back,” said Bishop.

“New Zealand faces a housing crisis, an infrastructure deficit, and energy shortages. This Bill will accelerate progress on all fronts, allowing both the Government and the private sector to deliver critical projects faster, cheaper, and more efficiently.”

Bishop highlighted findings from a recent Infrastructure Commission report, showing:

70% increase in the cost of consenting infrastructure since 2014.

150% increase in the time required to secure consents.

“These delays and costs have hamstrung progress for too long. By streamlining consenting processes, we can unlock economic growth, deliver much-needed infrastructure, and create thousands of jobs,” he added.

The Bill includes 149 regionally and nationally significant projects selected through a robust independent assessment process.

Key Highlights of the Fast-Tracked Projects

Housing Developments: 44 projects approved.

Capacity to deliver up to 55,000 new homes across major urban centers and regions.

Will play a vital role in alleviating New Zealand’s housing crisis. Infrastructure Projects: 43 projects to address the infrastructure deficit.

Will result in over 180km of new roads, railways, and public transport routes.

Enables faster delivery of a new generation of Roads of National and Regional Significance (RoNS and RoRS). Renewable Energy Projects: 22 renewable electricity projects to bolster energy security.

Expected to contribute an additional 3GW of generation capacity.

Provides a major boost for New Zealand’s push toward electrification and energy independence. “For context, Auckland’s historic peak energy demand is about 2GW,” said Shane Jones. “The scale of these projects demonstrates their importance to securing New Zealand’s future energy needs.” Quarrying and Mining Projects: 8 quarrying projects to support infrastructure delivery.

11 mining projects to help double the value of mineral exports to $2 billion by 2035.

Focus on extracting coal, gold, iron sands, and mineral sands.

Will create high-paying jobs, boost GDP, and provide critical raw materials for development.

Boosting Regional Growth and Employment

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones emphasized the Bill’s transformative impact on provincial economies, many of which have faced stagnation.

“Our regions have been crying out for economic stimulation. This legislation delivers the kick-start needed to modernise local economies, drive investment, and create employment,” said Jones.

“The response from industries and businesses has been overwhelmingly positive. They see this Government is serious about cutting delays, enabling progress, and breathing new life into the economy.”

Jones added that the regional benefits extend beyond job creation, with projects driving better infrastructure, higher productivity, and greater economic resilience.

How the Fast-Track Regime Works

From 7 February 2025, projects can apply to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for fast-track approval. An independent expert panel will assess each project, decide on its consent, and set any necessary conditions.

Other projects not initially on the list can also apply for fast-tracking. These applications will be reviewed by the Minister of Infrastructure with input from the Minister for the Environment and other relevant portfolio Ministers before being referred to the expert panel.

A New Era of Progress

The Government’s Fast-track Approvals Bill represents a decisive move to address New Zealand’s critical infrastructure, housing, and energy challenges. By cutting through delays and reducing costs, the new system aims to unlock stalled projects, boost economic growth, and deliver tangible benefits to communities across the country.

“This legislation is about building a better, more modern New Zealand,” said Chris Bishop. “It’s about making bold decisions to deliver the infrastructure, homes, and energy security our country so urgently needs.”

With significant projects ready to roll out, the new regime promises to transform New Zealand’s economic landscape while creating jobs, improving connectivity, and preparing the nation for future growth.