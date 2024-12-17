Tribal Man Dragged Along Kerala Road: Rising Drug Influence and Community Concerns
Two individuals have been detained in connection with a disturbing incident in northern Kerala, where a tribal man was dragged along the road. The victim, Mathan, suspects drug influence, a claim supported by the prevalence of drugs in the area. Authorities have promised strict action.
In a shocking incident in northern Kerala, two individuals have been detained by police for allegedly dragging a tribal man along the road. This incident underscores the rising concerns over drug influence in the region.
The suspects, Mohammed Harshid and Abhiram, were apprehended from Kalpetta, but two more accused—identified as Vishnu and Nabeel—are still at large. The victim, Mathan, hailing from the Chemmadu settlement, was dragged nearly half a kilometer after his thumb got caught in the car's door.
The local minister, O R Kelu, emphasized the urgent need to address such incidents, which reflect societal attitudes towards tribal communities. Kerala's Chief Minister has ordered stringent actions against those involved.
