South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment and Court Showdown

South Korea's political landscape remains unstable as acting leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assures global audiences of the country's resilience post-impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The parliamentary move suspended Yoon's powers due to his controversial martial law imposition, pending the Constitutional Court's verdict on his presidency.

The ongoing battle extends to the potential unseating of Yoon, requiring a unanimous decision from the court, which is currently handicapped by three vacancies. As the Democratic Party pushes to fill these seats to ensure a fair trial, the ruling People Power Party opposes, citing constitutional ambiguities over the acting president's appointment authority.

This impeachment crisis exposes deep rifts within South Korea's political factions, affecting the conservative landscape amid fears of losing a possible by-election. The resolution of these disputes and the court's eventual decision hold crucial significance for the nation's political future and international standing.

