Delhi Police Crackdown: Fake Officers Arrested in Student Robbery Case

Delhi Police arrested four individuals for robbing students in Subhash Nagar by posing as officers. They accused the students of illegal activities, conducted a fake search, and stole Rs 1.55 lakh. Arrests were made after an investigation, recovering part of the loot and a weapon used in the crime.

Updated: 17-12-2024 17:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi Police have detained four suspects accused of robbing a group of students at gunpoint while impersonating police officers, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

In an audacious crime on December 10, six students residing in a rented apartment in Subhash Nagar became the targets of deceit. The accused, masquerading as police personnel, alleged the students were involved in illicit operations, including running an illegal call center. Under this guise, they ransacked the premises and seized around Rs 1.55 lakh at gunpoint before escaping, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

The investigation began after the victims reported the incident to the Hari Nagar police station, resulting in the capture of three individuals: Manpreet Singh, Junaid Wasid, and Kuldeep Singh, stated the DCP. Interrogations of the trio led to the arrest of a fourth suspect, Sarabjeet, in Tilak Nagar. Confessions unveiled their belief that the students' potential illegal activities would deter them from contacting law enforcement. Police have retrieved Rs 1 lakh, a pistol, a live cartridge, and the vehicle utilized in the heist, the officer elaborated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

