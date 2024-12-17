Insurance Scam Foiled: Four Arrested in Noida
Four individuals were arrested in Noida for allegedly defrauding people by offering to restart closed insurance policies. The group, composed of Delhi and Rajasthan residents, targeted PNB MetLife policyholders. Authorities seized numerous cell phones and relevant documents, uncovering several similar schemes in the NCR.
Noida police have apprehended four individuals accused of defrauding people by promising to reactivate their closed insurance policies. The arrests were made in Noida's Sector 11, reportedly affecting policyholders of PNB MetLife.
The suspects, originating from different states including Delhi and Rajasthan, lured their victims with seemingly attractive discount offers. Officials involved in the arrest identified the accused as Pankaj Kumar Singh, Rahul Yadav, Kushagra Pandey, and Rajpal Singh.
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement confiscated 16 mobile phones and a trove of documentation related to the fraudulent activities. Investigations revealed that numerous similar call centers are operating across the National Capital Region (NCR), spotlighting a widespread issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
