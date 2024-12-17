Sikkim Prepares for Finance Commission Visit

Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak convened a strategic meeting on Tuesday, aimed at preparing for the 16th Finance Commission's upcoming visit.

The discussion centered on managing logistics and expenses for the 13-member delegation. Committees were established for a smooth event execution.

Top officials, including Additional Chief Secretary R Telang and DGP A K Singh, participated in the deliberations. The visit is set for January 19-22, 2025.

