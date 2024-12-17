Left Menu

Sikkim Prepares for Finance Commission Visit

Sikkim's Chief Secretary V B Pathak chaired a meeting to prepare for the upcoming visit of the 16th Finance Commission. Discussions focused on logistics and expenses for hosting the 13-member delegation. Several committees were formed for efficient execution. Key officials including R Telang and A K Singh were present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:11 IST
Sikkim Prepares for Finance Commission Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak convened a strategic meeting on Tuesday, aimed at preparing for the 16th Finance Commission's upcoming visit.

The discussion centered on managing logistics and expenses for the 13-member delegation. Committees were established for a smooth event execution.

Top officials, including Additional Chief Secretary R Telang and DGP A K Singh, participated in the deliberations. The visit is set for January 19-22, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024