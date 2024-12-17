Sikkim Prepares for Finance Commission Visit
Sikkim's Chief Secretary V B Pathak chaired a meeting to prepare for the upcoming visit of the 16th Finance Commission. Discussions focused on logistics and expenses for hosting the 13-member delegation. Several committees were formed for efficient execution. Key officials including R Telang and A K Singh were present.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak convened a strategic meeting on Tuesday, aimed at preparing for the 16th Finance Commission's upcoming visit.
The discussion centered on managing logistics and expenses for the 13-member delegation. Committees were established for a smooth event execution.
Top officials, including Additional Chief Secretary R Telang and DGP A K Singh, participated in the deliberations. The visit is set for January 19-22, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
