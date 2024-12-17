Left Menu

Court Battle Over Alleged Defamation: CM's Wife Seeks Justice

A Goa court has issued a notice to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a defamation case filed by CM Pramod Sawant's wife, Sulakshana Sawant, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages. Singh allegedly implicated her in a cash-for-jobs scandal. The court awaits Singh's response by January 2025.

A defamation suit against Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has reached the courtroom in Goa. The case was initiated by Sulakshana Sawant, the wife of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who demands Rs 100 crore in damages following accusations made by Singh at a press conference in Delhi.

The complainant alleges Singh defamed her by linking her to a cash-for-jobs scam, inciting legal action demanding an official apology. Sulakshana Sawant has also requested an injunction to prevent Singh from making further public defamatory statements across media platforms.

The court has asked Singh to respond to the notice by January 10, 2025, amid ongoing investigations by Goa's state police into the alleged scam. Many job seekers have claimed they paid large sums for government positions that never materialized.

