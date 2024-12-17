Court Battle Over Alleged Defamation: CM's Wife Seeks Justice
A Goa court has issued a notice to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a defamation case filed by CM Pramod Sawant's wife, Sulakshana Sawant, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages. Singh allegedly implicated her in a cash-for-jobs scandal. The court awaits Singh's response by January 2025.
- Country:
- India
A defamation suit against Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has reached the courtroom in Goa. The case was initiated by Sulakshana Sawant, the wife of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who demands Rs 100 crore in damages following accusations made by Singh at a press conference in Delhi.
The complainant alleges Singh defamed her by linking her to a cash-for-jobs scam, inciting legal action demanding an official apology. Sulakshana Sawant has also requested an injunction to prevent Singh from making further public defamatory statements across media platforms.
The court has asked Singh to respond to the notice by January 10, 2025, amid ongoing investigations by Goa's state police into the alleged scam. Many job seekers have claimed they paid large sums for government positions that never materialized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa CM Fights Back: Defamation Cases Filed Over Cash-for-Jobs Allegations
Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail to Partha Chatterjee in Cash-for-Jobs Scandal
Supreme Court Grants Partha Chatterjee Bail in Cash-for-Jobs Scandal
Goa Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: AAP Demands Judicial Inquiry Amid BJP Denial
Cash-for-jobs remarks: Goa court notice to AAP MP Sanjay Singh after CM Pramod Sawant's wife files Rs 100 crore defamation suit.