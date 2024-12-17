Left Menu

Karnataka Government Withdraws Controversial Planning Bill

The Karnataka government withdrew the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill due to identified flaws. Urban Development Minister Suresh BS announced the decision, citing objections from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The bill involved regularisation of illegal layouts, and a Supreme Court stay on the 'Akrama Sakrama' scheme influenced this move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:12 IST
Karnataka Government Withdraws Controversial Planning Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has pulled back the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill. Urban Development Minister Suresh BS highlighted flaws in the legislation, though specifics were not disclosed.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's concerns also contributed to the withdrawal decision. Inside sources from the Urban Development Department reveal the bill focused on regularising illegal layouts by imposing a betterment fee.

The Supreme Court had already stayed the 'Akrama Sakrama' scheme, which sought to regularise unauthorised constructions that did not encroach on government land, leading to the government's latest course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024