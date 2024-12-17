Karnataka Government Withdraws Controversial Planning Bill
The Karnataka government withdrew the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill due to identified flaws. Urban Development Minister Suresh BS announced the decision, citing objections from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The bill involved regularisation of illegal layouts, and a Supreme Court stay on the 'Akrama Sakrama' scheme influenced this move.
The Karnataka government has pulled back the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill. Urban Development Minister Suresh BS highlighted flaws in the legislation, though specifics were not disclosed.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's concerns also contributed to the withdrawal decision. Inside sources from the Urban Development Department reveal the bill focused on regularising illegal layouts by imposing a betterment fee.
The Supreme Court had already stayed the 'Akrama Sakrama' scheme, which sought to regularise unauthorised constructions that did not encroach on government land, leading to the government's latest course of action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
