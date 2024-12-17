Left Menu

Former Journalist Avneesh Dixit: Mastermind Behind Notorious IR-1 Gang

Avneesh Dixit, a former journalist and ex-president of Kanpur Press Club, has been identified as the leader of the IR-1 gang involved in crimes like land grabbing and extortion. The Kanpur Police have registered the gang to monitor and prosecute its illegal activities effectively.

Avneesh Dixit, a former television journalist and ex-president of the Kanpur Press Club, was listed by police as the leader of the notorious IR-1 gang on Tuesday. Dixit, arrested on charges of rioting and attempting to seize property, heads a criminal group said to include 15 accomplices.

According to the Kanpur Police Commissioner's report, the gang is involved in serious offenses such as land grabbing, extortion, and blackmail. Authorities have registered the gang to exert greater surveillance and enforcement actions against its criminal proceedings.

Among the group's roster are television journalists Vivek Pandey, Manoj Yadav, and Akhlaq Ahmed, all who face charges under the Gangster Act. The investigation continues to identify any further affiliations, with efforts also focusing on attaching illegally acquired properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

