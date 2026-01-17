Singer B Praak Faces Extortion Threat from Alleged Bishnoi Gang Member

A potential criminal threat looms over famed singer B Praak. Mohali police report that an alleged member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang has demanded a hefty Rs 10 crore from the artist.

The threatening message was initially sent to B Praak's associate and fellow Punjabi singer Dilnoor, who subsequently contacted law enforcement authorities, leading to an official complaint.

The incident has activated an investigation by the police, who have lodged an FIR categorized under extortion and criminal intimidation, while advising caution for individuals close to B Praak.

