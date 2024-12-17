Left Menu

Architect Faces New Charges in Infamous Gilgo Beach Killings

Architect Rex Heuermann faces murder charges connected to the Gilgo Beach killings after being charged with the death of Valerie Mack. Human hair led to the identification, linking Mack to Heuermann. In total, he's accused of killing seven women on Long Island, including Mack.

Riverhead | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:57 IST
Architect Rex Heuermann was charged on Tuesday for the murder of Valerie Mack, marking the seventh charge in the notorious Gilgo Beach killings. The charges connect back to remains first discovered in Long Island in 2000, and six other women linked to the gruesome reports of bodies uncovered since 2010.

DNA evidence played a pivotal role, with human hair pointing towards a possible connection to Heuermann. His daughter, not implicated, was three or four at the time of these crimes. The investigation has traversed through multiple police commissioners and continues to draw on DNA analysis and past clues.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office plans a press briefing alongside local and state law enforcement following Heuermann's court appearance. Authorities are piecing together incidents linked to the accused, who commuted from Long Island to his Manhattan architecture firm before his recent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

