SKM Denounces 'One Nation One Election' Bill as Corporate Agenda

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha criticized the government's proposal for simultaneous elections, labeling it a 'corporate agenda' designed to centralize power and undermine state autonomy. The group challenged farmers and workers to oppose the bill, viewing it as part of a broader scheme to facilitate corporate control over agriculture markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:15 IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has condemned the government's bill on simultaneous Lok Sabha elections, describing it as a strategy to erode state rights and establish a 'corporate agenda.' The SKM, known for leading the 2020-21 farmers' protest, urged rallies against the 'one nation one election' initiative.

In their statement, SKM argued that the bill is part of a larger effort to centralize control over production and markets in favor of corporate interests. They view the Goods and Services Tax, Digital Agriculture Mission, and recent policy frameworks as moves to undermine state autonomy and revitalize the repealed farm laws.

Furthermore, the SKM stressed that the bill poses a threat to the federal structure and democracy. They called for unity among farmers, workers, and opposition parties to address crucial issues such as minimum support prices, wage levels, and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

