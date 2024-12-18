Tragedy in Gwalior: Student's Suicide Attempt Sparks Investigation
Two teachers at a government school in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, face legal action after being accused of harassing a Class 9 student, leading to his suicide attempt. The student, who consumed phenyl and left a suicide note, claimed harassment in his statement to officials. Legal proceedings are ongoing.
A troubling incident has been reported in Gwalior, where two educators at a government school find themselves at the center of a legal investigation following serious allegations. The case surrounds a Class 9 student's attempted suicide, purportedly instigated by the teachers' harassment.
Officials revealed the event took place on November 8, although it was not reported until the student's testimony was documented. The 14-year-old, attending Kendriya Vidyalaya number-2, reportedly ingested phenyl in a suicide attempt, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani.
After regaining consciousness, the student's statement pointed to persistent harassment by the educators, which led to the official lodging a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Legal actions are now progressing.
