Tragedy in Gwalior: Student's Suicide Attempt Sparks Investigation

A troubling incident has been reported in Gwalior, where two educators at a government school find themselves at the center of a legal investigation following serious allegations. The case surrounds a Class 9 student's attempted suicide, purportedly instigated by the teachers' harassment.

Officials revealed the event took place on November 8, although it was not reported until the student's testimony was documented. The 14-year-old, attending Kendriya Vidyalaya number-2, reportedly ingested phenyl in a suicide attempt, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani.

After regaining consciousness, the student's statement pointed to persistent harassment by the educators, which led to the official lodging a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Legal actions are now progressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)