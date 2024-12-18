Mary Jane Veloso: A Journey from Death Row to Repatriation

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino national who spent nearly 15 years on death row in Indonesia for drug trafficking, has been repatriated to the Philippines.

Her initial sentence sparked widespread protests in the Philippines, after she claimed she was innocently tricked into transporting heroin.

Veloso's return has been hailed as a testament to the trust and friendship between the Philippines and Indonesia, though questions about her appeal for clemency remain unanswered.

