Mary Jane Veloso: A Journey from Death Row to Repatriation

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina who narrowly escaped execution in Indonesia, has returned to the Philippines to serve her sentence. Detained for nearly 15 years, she's hoping for clemency and plans to expose the criminal syndicate that deceived her into becoming a drug courier. Her case reflects strong diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:28 IST
In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino national who spent nearly 15 years on death row in Indonesia for drug trafficking, has been repatriated to the Philippines.

Her initial sentence sparked widespread protests in the Philippines, after she claimed she was innocently tricked into transporting heroin.

Veloso's return has been hailed as a testament to the trust and friendship between the Philippines and Indonesia, though questions about her appeal for clemency remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

