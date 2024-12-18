Left Menu

Israeli Civilians Breach Lebanon Border: Tensions Rise with Tent Settlement Attempt

A group of far-right Israeli civilians crossed into Lebanon, attempting to establish a tent settlement. Israeli forces promptly removed them, terming it a serious incident. The event is under investigation, underscoring tensions along the border despite a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

Updated: 18-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:25 IST
Israeli Civilians Breach Lebanon Border: Tensions Rise with Tent Settlement Attempt
  • Israel

A small group of far-right Israeli civilians made headlines as they crossed into Lebanon, attempting to establish a tent settlement. Israeli military forces referred to the incident, which was swiftly handled, as serious and under current investigation.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the civilians crossed the blue line by a few meters before being identified and removed by IDF forces. The military emphasized the life-threatening risks associated with any uncoordinated breach into Lebanese territory.

The area of incursion, reportedly under Israeli military control as part of a recent ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, remains a point of tension. The ceasefire allows Israel to maintain a presence in Lebanon for up to 60 days, although permanent settlements have not been established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

