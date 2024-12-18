Maharashtra's Proposed Law to Combat Urban Naxalism: A Legislative Spotlight

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reintroduced the Special Public Security Bill in the state assembly. The bill, initially tabled by the previous government, aims to combat the rise of urban Naxalism, which has been described as spreading distrust about governmental institutions.

Fadnavis emphasized that the bill targets illegal activities rather than stifling legitimate dissent. It is set to be reviewed by a joint select committee to ensure clarity before the next legislative session. Despite concerns from Congress leader Nana Patole about the redundancy of the law given existing regulations, Fadnavis defended its necessity.

The proposed law stipulates that offenses would be cognisable and non-bailable. An advisory board will evaluate whether an organization is unlawful, with potential penalties ranging from three to seven years' imprisonment for association with such entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)