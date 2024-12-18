Left Menu

Minister Rebukes Shah's Remark: Ambedkar's Constitution, Not Deities, Shields Oppressed

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment on B.R. Ambedkar. Mahadevappa emphasized the significance of Ambedkar's Constitution in protecting oppressed communities, contrasting it with the role of deities. He called for Shah's resignation over his statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:54 IST
Amit Shah
Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa has strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, delivered in the Rajya Sabha.

Mahadevappa highlighted that it is the Constitution, crafted by Ambedkar, that safeguards oppressed communities, not divine intervention.

He urged Shah to resign for disrespecting the architect of the Constitution and to apologize for his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

