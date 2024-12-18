Minister Rebukes Shah's Remark: Ambedkar's Constitution, Not Deities, Shields Oppressed

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa has strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, delivered in the Rajya Sabha.

Mahadevappa highlighted that it is the Constitution, crafted by Ambedkar, that safeguards oppressed communities, not divine intervention.

He urged Shah to resign for disrespecting the architect of the Constitution and to apologize for his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)