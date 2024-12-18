VHP Seeks Involvement in Tracing Illegal Immigrants in Delhi

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has reached out to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, proposing their assistance to police efforts to find illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in the city.

This proposal follows a directive from the LG Secretariat, which initiated a special two-month operation by the Delhi Police to address the issue of illegal immigration in the capital.

VHP's Delhi unit, led by secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta, welcomed the government's initiative and expressed the group's desire to assist the efforts to identify and address foreign 'infiltrators'. Gupta has suggested that VHP and its youth wing, Bajrang Dal, work alongside police and administrative officials. Additionally, they have urged for the renaming of DDA land to commemorate Rani Laxmibai.

