Left Menu

Violent Assault in Sinnar: A Former Councillor's Son Hospitalized

Sagar Londhe, the son of former deputy chairman of Sinnar Municipal Council, was seriously injured in a brutal attack by four assailants in Sinnar, Nashik district. The attackers used knives and a pistol. Londhe is receiving medical treatment in Nashik city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:53 IST
Violent Assault in Sinnar: A Former Councillor's Son Hospitalized
man
  • Country:
  • India

A violent assault occurred in Sinnar town, Nashik district, when four individuals attacked Sagar Londhe on Wednesday.

Londhe, the son of the former deputy chairman of the Sinnar Municipal Council, Namdev Londhe, was targeted with knives and shot at twice, according to police reports.

The victim was subsequently hospitalized in Nashik city to receive medical attention for his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024