Violent Assault in Sinnar: A Former Councillor's Son Hospitalized
Sagar Londhe, the son of former deputy chairman of Sinnar Municipal Council, was seriously injured in a brutal attack by four assailants in Sinnar, Nashik district. The attackers used knives and a pistol. Londhe is receiving medical treatment in Nashik city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent assault occurred in Sinnar town, Nashik district, when four individuals attacked Sagar Londhe on Wednesday.
Londhe, the son of the former deputy chairman of the Sinnar Municipal Council, Namdev Londhe, was targeted with knives and shot at twice, according to police reports.
The victim was subsequently hospitalized in Nashik city to receive medical attention for his injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sinnar
- Nashik
- attack
- assault
- injured
- gunfire
- police
- hospitalized
- municipal
- assailants
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Balcony Drama Ends in Arrest: Thane's Tense Police Standoff
Tragedy in Bhopal: Police Officer Turns Perpetrator
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Honored as 'Risk Influencer of the Year'
Four workers killed in blast at industrial unit in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police.
Major Drug Bust: Assam Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 36 Crore