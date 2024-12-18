Teenager Faces Justice: Shocking Knife Attack Sparks Nationwide Unrest

In a chilling case that has captured national attention, British teenager Axel Rudakubana entered not guilty pleas at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday. He faces charges of murdering three young girls during a knife attack in July, an incident that shocked the entire nation and led to widespread riots.

In addition to the murder charges, Rudakubana is accused of ten attempted murders, the production of ricin, and possession of an al Qaeda training manual. The pleas were entered under a 'mute of malice' procedure, where a defendant refuses to speak. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 20th and is expected to last four weeks.

The attack occurred during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport, with the ensuing riots blamed on misleading social media reports linking the suspect to radical Islam. Prime Minister Keir Starmer pinned the unrest on far-right groups. More than 1,500 people were arrested as authorities swiftly moved to restore order, according to a police watchdog report.

(With inputs from agencies.)