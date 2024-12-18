The Complex Web of U.S. Immigration Status

A staggering 11 million immigrants in the U.S. were without legal status or under temporary protections in 2022, with California and Texas hosting the largest populations. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for office, mass deportation plans may soon target these individuals.

The demographic landscape reveals high concentrations in sanctuary states that limit collaboration with federal immigration authorities. Sanctuary states like California and New York may become battlegrounds in Trump's ambitious deportation agenda, which threatens to divide families across the nation.

The potential repercussions of a large-scale deportation extend to the economy, especially in sectors like agriculture, which rely heavily on immigrant labor. As nearly 10.1 million immigrants live in mixed-status households, this could lead to significant societal disruptions.

