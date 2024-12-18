Left Menu

The Complex Web of U.S. Immigration Status

In 2022, the U.S. counted 11 million immigrants lacking legal status or with temporary protections, predominantly in sanctuary states. President-elect Trump plans mass deportations, targeting these individuals, potentially impacting U.S. citizens in mixed-status households. Deportations could disrupt families and sectors, with agriculture heavily reliant on immigrant labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A staggering 11 million immigrants in the U.S. were without legal status or under temporary protections in 2022, with California and Texas hosting the largest populations. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for office, mass deportation plans may soon target these individuals.

The demographic landscape reveals high concentrations in sanctuary states that limit collaboration with federal immigration authorities. Sanctuary states like California and New York may become battlegrounds in Trump's ambitious deportation agenda, which threatens to divide families across the nation.

The potential repercussions of a large-scale deportation extend to the economy, especially in sectors like agriculture, which rely heavily on immigrant labor. As nearly 10.1 million immigrants live in mixed-status households, this could lead to significant societal disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

