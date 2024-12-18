Karnataka Resolves 39 Lakh Cases in Landmark National Lok Adalat

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KLSA) achieved a significant milestone by resolving nearly 39 lakh pending cases during the National Lok Adalat held on December 14.

Acting on directives from the National Legal Services Authority, KLSA established 1,019 benches across Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi, as well as at various District Legal Services Authorities and Taluka Legal Services Committees statewide.

During the event, disputes amounting to approximately Rs 2,248 crore were settled. The resolved cases included 1,581 matrimonial disputes, 82 cases under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority with settlements of Rs 5.3 crore, and 611 consumer cases amounting to Rs 3.5 crore. A case pending for 26 years was among those resolved. The next National Lok Adalat is scheduled for March 8, 2025.

