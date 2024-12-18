Left Menu

Karnataka Resolves 39 Lakh Cases in Landmark National Lok Adalat

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KLSA) resolved around 39 lakh pending cases during a National Lok Adalat held on December 14. The event, directed by the National Legal Services Authority, set up 1,019 benches to address disputes worth Rs 2,248 crore. This included matrimonial, real estate, and consumer cases.

Updated: 18-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:08 IST
Acting on directives from the National Legal Services Authority, KLSA established 1,019 benches across Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi, as well as at various District Legal Services Authorities and Taluka Legal Services Committees statewide.

Acting on directives from the National Legal Services Authority, KLSA established 1,019 benches across Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi, as well as at various District Legal Services Authorities and Taluka Legal Services Committees statewide.

During the event, disputes amounting to approximately Rs 2,248 crore were settled. The resolved cases included 1,581 matrimonial disputes, 82 cases under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority with settlements of Rs 5.3 crore, and 611 consumer cases amounting to Rs 3.5 crore. A case pending for 26 years was among those resolved. The next National Lok Adalat is scheduled for March 8, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

