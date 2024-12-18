Sopore Police Issue Ultimatum to Fugitives
Police in Sopore, Baramulla, have given an ultimatum of 30 days to 10 absconding individuals, warning that failure to surrender will lead to the attachment of their properties. Proclamation orders have been posted at their homes, urging them to appear in court.
The police in Sopore, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, have put 10 absconding individuals on notice.
On Wednesday, authorities issued proclamation orders, pasted at the residences of those evading law, demanding court appearances within 30 days.
Failure to comply will result in the attachment of their properties, police officials said.
