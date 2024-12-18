Left Menu

Sopore Police Issue Ultimatum to Fugitives

Police in Sopore, Baramulla, have given an ultimatum of 30 days to 10 absconding individuals, warning that failure to surrender will lead to the attachment of their properties. Proclamation orders have been posted at their homes, urging them to appear in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:13 IST
Sopore Police Issue Ultimatum to Fugitives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Sopore, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, have put 10 absconding individuals on notice.

On Wednesday, authorities issued proclamation orders, pasted at the residences of those evading law, demanding court appearances within 30 days.

Failure to comply will result in the attachment of their properties, police officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024