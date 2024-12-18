Senate Approves Controversial $895B Defense Bill Amidst Cultural Disputes

In a pivotal move, the Senate gears up to finalize a defense bill that boosts military spending to $895 billion, authorizing essential pay raises for junior service members. Yet, the bill's passage is marred by cultural debates, notably stripping transgender medical coverage for military children's treatments.

This annual defense authorization, typically enjoying bipartisan backing, has instead fueled cultural battlegrounds this year. Republicans integrated priorities to satiate social conservatives, leading to drawn-out negotiations and a drop in Democratic backing.

The contentious bill, highlighting deep political divides, still managed to proceed with support from most Senate Republicans and Democrats, though cultural issues remain a divisive factor. Despite its imperfections, the bill carries pivotal provisions addressing national security concerns, emphasizing confrontations with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)