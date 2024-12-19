TikTok Battles the Ban: Supreme Court Showdown Looms

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to hear a high-profile case involving TikTok and its owner, ByteDance, concerning a controversial law that could force the sale of the app by January 19. The law targets national security worries associated with the app's Chinese roots.

The court will listen to arguments on January 10, allowing TikTok to contest a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that favored the government's stance. The case stems from ByteDance's attempt to prevent the divestiture or ban of TikTok under the new law. Previously, TikTok navigated similar legal challenges, including a successful injunction against a Montana ban.

This legal battle traces back to initiatives during the Trump administration and continues to unfold under the Biden administration. As the January 19 deadline approaches, uncertainty looms, especially with the potential for presidential transitions, impacting the app's future operations in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)