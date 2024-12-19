Left Menu

TikTok Battles the Ban: Supreme Court Showdown Looms

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case from TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, challenging a law mandating TikTok's sale by Jan. 19 due to national security concerns. The case questions the impact on free speech, with potential implications as political leadership transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:31 IST
TikTok Battles the Ban: Supreme Court Showdown Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision to hear a high-profile case involving TikTok and its owner, ByteDance, concerning a controversial law that could force the sale of the app by January 19. The law targets national security worries associated with the app's Chinese roots.

The court will listen to arguments on January 10, allowing TikTok to contest a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that favored the government's stance. The case stems from ByteDance's attempt to prevent the divestiture or ban of TikTok under the new law. Previously, TikTok navigated similar legal challenges, including a successful injunction against a Montana ban.

This legal battle traces back to initiatives during the Trump administration and continues to unfold under the Biden administration. As the January 19 deadline approaches, uncertainty looms, especially with the potential for presidential transitions, impacting the app's future operations in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024