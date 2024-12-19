Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Upends China's Military Modernization Goals

The Pentagon's annual report reveals that corruption within China's military has possibly disrupted the country's 2027 military modernization goals. At least 15 high-ranking military officials were removed due to corruption investigations, affecting progress towards strategic objectives, including a potential invasion of Taiwan.

Corruption in China's military has possibly derailed its progress towards 2027 modernization goals, as per the Pentagon's annual report released on Wednesday. The report highlights a significant anti-corruption purge within the military, leading to the removal of at least 15 high-ranking officials since last year.

Senior U.S. officials believe China's rigorous anticorruption crackdown signals concern over the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) operational effectiveness. Ely Ratner, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense, emphasized the crackdown's potential to cause 'risk aversion' among lower ranks, hindering military projects and modernization efforts.

Despite attempts at expediting military modernization, it remains uncertain if China's military is achieving its strategic goals, including plans regarding Taiwan, amid challenges posed by U.S. deterrence efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.

