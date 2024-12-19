Tensions Flare: Missiles and Drones Target Russian Industrial Sites
Russian air defenses intercepted a Ukrainian missile attack targeting the Rostov region. A subsequent drone strike ignited a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery. Meanwhile, reports from Ukraine point to an attack on Kamensky chemical plant, a key producer of rocket fuel and explosives.
Russian air defense systems successfully repelled a ten-missile offensive launched by Ukraine targeting the Rostov region, according to local governor Yuri Slyusar. He elaborated that a following drone assault sparked a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, marking the second incident at the facility in half a year.
Andriy Kovalenko, heading Ukraine's Centre Against Disinformation, reported on an attack focusing on the Kamensky chemical plant, which is known for producing solid rocket fuel and explosives. Kovalenko shared a video featuring flames and smoke outside the plant, highlighting potential motives for the strike.
In another event, missile debris caused a blaze in a village residence, though no casualties were reported. Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to manage the refinery fire. Additionally, Russian defense units claimed to down four Ukrainian missiles in Zaporizhzhia, though independent verification remains pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
