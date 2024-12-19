Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Missiles and Drones Target Russian Industrial Sites

Russian air defenses intercepted a Ukrainian missile attack targeting the Rostov region. A subsequent drone strike ignited a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery. Meanwhile, reports from Ukraine point to an attack on Kamensky chemical plant, a key producer of rocket fuel and explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 07:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 07:16 IST
Tensions Flare: Missiles and Drones Target Russian Industrial Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defense systems successfully repelled a ten-missile offensive launched by Ukraine targeting the Rostov region, according to local governor Yuri Slyusar. He elaborated that a following drone assault sparked a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, marking the second incident at the facility in half a year.

Andriy Kovalenko, heading Ukraine's Centre Against Disinformation, reported on an attack focusing on the Kamensky chemical plant, which is known for producing solid rocket fuel and explosives. Kovalenko shared a video featuring flames and smoke outside the plant, highlighting potential motives for the strike.

In another event, missile debris caused a blaze in a village residence, though no casualties were reported. Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to manage the refinery fire. Additionally, Russian defense units claimed to down four Ukrainian missiles in Zaporizhzhia, though independent verification remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024