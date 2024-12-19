Left Menu

Unveiled Alliance: North Korean Troops Face Heavy Losses in Russia

At least 100 North Korean troops have died and nearly 1,000 have been injured while fighting in Russia's Kursk region against Ukrainian forces, according to South Korean intelligence. Reports highlight a lack of experience in drone warfare and open-terrain combat as contributing factors to these substantial casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 100 North Korean soldiers have been killed and close to 1,000 injured during combat operations in the Kursk region of Russia, a South Korean lawmaker revealed. These figures, obtained from South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), highlight the severe toll on North Korean forces despite differing from U.S. estimates.

The heavy losses faced by North Koreans are attributed to their inexperience with drone warfare and challenges posed by the open battlefield terrain, as explained by a lawmaker, Lee Seong-kweun, after a closed-door briefing. Intelligence also suggests that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is preparing for further troop deployments in the conflict.

Neither North Korea nor Russia have officially acknowledged these troop deployments or the extensive arms support provided by Pyongyang, which includes artillery and anti-tank rockets. However, the military alliance between North Korea and Russia has been observed to counterbalance U.S. influence, as noted by North Korean statements rejecting international criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

