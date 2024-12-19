Escalating Airstrikes in Yemen: A Thorn in Global Peace Efforts
Early Thursday, airstrikes hit various areas of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and Hodeidah port. According to Al Masirah TV, controlled by the Houthi movement, targets included power stations and oil facilities. The attacks align with Iran-backed Houthi support for Palestinians amidst ongoing conflicts with Israel.
Early Thursday morning, Yemen experienced renewed airstrikes on its capital Sanaa and the strategic port city of Hodeidah, according to Al Masirah TV, the primary news outlet of the Houthi movement.
The attacks reportedly focused on two central power stations located both south and north of Sanaa. Meanwhile, Yemen's SABA news agency confirmed that the port of Hodeidah was hit by four strikes, with two additional strikes targeting the Ras Issa oil facility.
This military escalation follows the Israeli military's interception of a missile launched from Yemen. The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have been targeting international shipping routes since November, in a bid to express solidarity with the Palestinians amid the unfolding conflict with Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
