Left Menu

Escalating Airstrikes in Yemen: A Thorn in Global Peace Efforts

Early Thursday, airstrikes hit various areas of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and Hodeidah port. According to Al Masirah TV, controlled by the Houthi movement, targets included power stations and oil facilities. The attacks align with Iran-backed Houthi support for Palestinians amidst ongoing conflicts with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:41 IST
Escalating Airstrikes in Yemen: A Thorn in Global Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Thursday morning, Yemen experienced renewed airstrikes on its capital Sanaa and the strategic port city of Hodeidah, according to Al Masirah TV, the primary news outlet of the Houthi movement.

The attacks reportedly focused on two central power stations located both south and north of Sanaa. Meanwhile, Yemen's SABA news agency confirmed that the port of Hodeidah was hit by four strikes, with two additional strikes targeting the Ras Issa oil facility.

This military escalation follows the Israeli military's interception of a missile launched from Yemen. The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have been targeting international shipping routes since November, in a bid to express solidarity with the Palestinians amid the unfolding conflict with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024