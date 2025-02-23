Israeli Military Prepares for Extended West Bank Operation Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant escalation, Israel has directed its military to brace for a prolonged presence in the occupied West Bank, as it intensifies operations against Palestinian militant groups. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an 'intensive' military operation after explosions on buses near Tel Aviv on Thursday, which his office labeled as an attempted mass attack.

Over the past month, Israeli forces have launched extensive operations in the West Bank, focusing on militant targets and leading to substantial displacement, with tens of thousands leaving their homes in refugee camps. Defence Minister Israel Katz announced the deployment of tanks to Jenin for the first time in over 20 years to dismantle militant infrastructure in the northern West Bank.

The move has drawn condemnation from Palestinian President's spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh, who warned against this 'dangerous escalation.' Meanwhile, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza remains tenuously intact, following accusations of violations from both sides since its January 19 implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)