U.S. Eyes Expanded Defense Cooperation with Vietnam at Hanoi Arms Expo
The United States identifies new prospects to bolster its defense industry ties with Vietnam, according to a senior official. During a speech at Vietnam’s arms expo in Hanoi, Jedidiah Royal, a key defense representative, highlighted several potential areas for cooperation in security and defense sectors.
- Country:
- Vietnam
The United States is aiming to enhance its defense industry collaboration with Vietnam, focusing on multiple strategic areas. This was confirmed by a high-ranking defense official during the country's second arms expo, which is being held in Hanoi this week.
Jedidiah Royal, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, addressed the expo and outlined the potential avenues through which both nations could strengthen their defense ties.
Royal’s address underscored the growing importance of defense partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, as both countries seek to fortify their security operations amidst evolving geopolitical landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Indo-Pacific Pact Enhances Global Supply Chain Resilience
Australia and India: Shaping the Future of Indo-Pacific Relations
Lai Ching-te Calls for United Defense of Freedom and Democracy in Indo-Pacific
Airfield Vulnerabilities: US-China Tensions in Indo-Pacific
AUKUS: Strengthening Submarine Alliances in the Indo-Pacific