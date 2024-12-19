Left Menu

U.S. Eyes Expanded Defense Cooperation with Vietnam at Hanoi Arms Expo

The United States identifies new prospects to bolster its defense industry ties with Vietnam, according to a senior official. During a speech at Vietnam’s arms expo in Hanoi, Jedidiah Royal, a key defense representative, highlighted several potential areas for cooperation in security and defense sectors.

Updated: 19-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 09:18 IST
  • Vietnam

The United States is aiming to enhance its defense industry collaboration with Vietnam, focusing on multiple strategic areas. This was confirmed by a high-ranking defense official during the country's second arms expo, which is being held in Hanoi this week.

Jedidiah Royal, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, addressed the expo and outlined the potential avenues through which both nations could strengthen their defense ties.

Royal’s address underscored the growing importance of defense partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, as both countries seek to fortify their security operations amidst evolving geopolitical landscapes.

