Left Menu

Court Upholds Lesbian Couple's Right to Live Together in Landmark Ruling

The Andhra Pradesh High Court affirmed the right of a lesbian couple to cohabit, asserting their freedom to choose partners. Kavitha's habeas corpus petition revealed her partner Lalitha was unlawfully detained by her father. Police intervention helped reunite the couple, with the court preventing further interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:12 IST
Court Upholds Lesbian Couple's Right to Live Together in Landmark Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has affirmed the right of a lesbian couple to live together, marking a significant statement on individual freedom. The court ruled in favor of Kavitha, who petitioned against the alleged detention of her partner Lalitha by her father.

The judges, R Raghunandan Rao and K Maheswara Rao, instructed that Lalitha's parents should not interfere with their relationship, emphasizing that their daughter is an adult capable of making her own decisions.

Police traced Lalitha to her father's home and subsequently reunited her with Kavitha. Despite further complications arising from Lalitha's father, the court maintained support for the couple's autonomy, highlighting the legal support for personal rights in relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024