Court Upholds Lesbian Couple's Right to Live Together in Landmark Ruling

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has affirmed the right of a lesbian couple to live together, marking a significant statement on individual freedom. The court ruled in favor of Kavitha, who petitioned against the alleged detention of her partner Lalitha by her father.

The judges, R Raghunandan Rao and K Maheswara Rao, instructed that Lalitha's parents should not interfere with their relationship, emphasizing that their daughter is an adult capable of making her own decisions.

Police traced Lalitha to her father's home and subsequently reunited her with Kavitha. Despite further complications arising from Lalitha's father, the court maintained support for the couple's autonomy, highlighting the legal support for personal rights in relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)