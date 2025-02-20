Kavitha Demands Respect for Ambedkar Statue, Threatens Protests

Telangana politics has seen rising tensions as Kalvakuntla Kavitha, a member of the BRS and a legislative councilor, has issued a scathing critique against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Kavitha has accused him and the Congress government of neglecting the towering 125-foot statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad. Installed by the previous government led by KCR, this monument stands as a tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution whose vision continues to inspire millions.

In an assertive statement to ANI, Kavitha expressed her displeasure, stating it has been 14 months since Congress assumed power, and yet no official from the party has acknowledged the statue. She has urged Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, to ensure that respect is duly accorded to Ambedkar's statue on April 14, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti, or face protests initiated by her party.

Amplifying her demand, she has warned of consequences, including potential breaches of security, should the government remain indifferent. This demand from the BRS leader comes amidst the backdrop of another incident in Amritsar, where vandalism of a life-size Ambedkar statue drew national ire, indicating a growing sentiment against perceived disrespect toward Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)