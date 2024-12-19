Gisele Pelicot: From Victim to Symbol of Resilience

A French court handed down a guilty verdict to Dominique Pelicot on Thursday for a decade of drugging and raping his wife, Gisele Pelicot, also involving strangers in similar acts. The stunning case has drawn widespread attention and calls to overhaul rape laws in France.

Pelicot admitted to his shocking crimes, with prosecutors demanding a 20-year prison sentence. Alongside Pelicot, 50 other individuals faced charges related to raping the unconscious Gisele, with prosecutors seeking multiple sentences ranging from four to 18 years. Many defendants claimed they believed the interactions were consensual.

Gisele Pelicot courageously waived her right to anonymity and advocated for painful video evidence to be shown in court. Her testimony and the trial have inspired rallies across France, emphasizing the need for legal reform and serving as a beacon of empowerment for survivors globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)