Gisele Pelicot: A Name That Shakes France's Legal and Cultural Foundations

A seismic case has shaken France, culminating in a guilty verdict for Dominique Pelicot, ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot, for aggravated rapes and other charges. The verdict was pronounced in Avignon by presiding judge Roger Arata, though the sentence, which could extend to 20 years, remains undecided.

This landmark trial has riveted the nation for over three months. Dominique confessed to drugging his wife, allowing numerous strangers to abuse her repeatedly, a horror that lasted for years before Gisele, now 72, emerged as a feminist icon during the courtroom battle.

The case spurred activism against sexual violence, flagging a potential turning point by sparking conversations around gender roles and consent. It led to questions over France's current legal definitions and pushed advocates toward reform, as Gisele's bravery illuminated the often-hidden scars of sexual crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)