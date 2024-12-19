Anti-National Activities Bust in Indore: Youths Under Suspicion
Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have detained two adults and a 17-year-old on suspicions of anti-national activities. Investigations are exploring potential connections to terrorist groups through social media. Radical content was discovered on their devices, although links to ISI remain unconfirmed.
In a significant development, police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have captured two adults and a teenager suspected of engaging in anti-national activities. The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs and monitoring of social media activity, according to officials.
Authorities are investigating whether the trio attempted to connect with terrorist groups, including Pakistan-based intelligence agency ISI, via social media platforms. The confiscated devices contained material promoting radical ideologies, which have raised alarms about their intent and associations.
Despite discovering this concerning content, law enforcement has termed the alleged connections to ISI or plans to join terrorist efforts in Kashmir as misleading. Investigations continue as officers seek to unravel the full scope of the individuals' activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
