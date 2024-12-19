Left Menu

Vikram Misri's Diplomatic Journey to Strengthen Indo-Mauritian Relations

Vikram Misri, the Foreign Secretary of India, will visit Mauritius for three days, marking the first high-level engagement with the newly elected government. This visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening ties with Mauritius, mainly through its Vision SAGAR initiative, focusing on Indian Ocean peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:12 IST
Vikram Misri's Diplomatic Journey to Strengthen Indo-Mauritian Relations
trip
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Mauritius for three days, starting Friday. This visit signifies the first high-level interaction between the nations following the establishment of a new government in Mauritius, headed by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance India places on its relationship with Mauritius, announcing the trip on Thursday. Misri's visit reflects India's ongoing commitment to fostering strong bilateral connections under its Vision SAGAR and the Africa Forward policy.

As part of these diplomatic efforts, India aims to ensure regional security and growth across the Indian Ocean. Both countries share a rich history and culture, and this visit aims to solidify their longstanding relations further, fostering cooperation across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024