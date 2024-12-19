Vikram Misri's Diplomatic Journey to Strengthen Indo-Mauritian Relations

In a significant diplomatic move, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Mauritius for three days, starting Friday. This visit signifies the first high-level interaction between the nations following the establishment of a new government in Mauritius, headed by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance India places on its relationship with Mauritius, announcing the trip on Thursday. Misri's visit reflects India's ongoing commitment to fostering strong bilateral connections under its Vision SAGAR and the Africa Forward policy.

As part of these diplomatic efforts, India aims to ensure regional security and growth across the Indian Ocean. Both countries share a rich history and culture, and this visit aims to solidify their longstanding relations further, fostering cooperation across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)