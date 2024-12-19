Couple Arrested for Alleged Prostitution Ring in Maharashtra

A couple has been arrested by police for allegedly running a prostitution operation in a hotel located in Maharashtra's Raigad district. This arrest follows a tactical police operation, officials revealed on Thursday.

The authorities acted upon a tip-off by deploying a decoy customer to the_Chendhare-based hotel in the Alibaug taluka on Tuesday. The operation confirmed the presence of the illicit trade within the hotel's premises, as per the police release.

Three women were discovered to be participating in the alleged flesh trade, leading to the arrest of the hotel owner, aged 57, and his wife. Legal actions have been initiated against the couple under the appropriate legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)