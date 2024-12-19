Couple Arrested for Alleged Prostitution Ring in Maharashtra
Authorities have apprehended a couple in Maharashtra's Raigad district for purportedly running a prostitution business in their hotel. A police decoy operation unveiled the illegal activities, leading to the arrest of the hotel owner and his wife, with three women involved in the trade found at the venue.
- Country:
- India
A couple has been arrested by police for allegedly running a prostitution operation in a hotel located in Maharashtra's Raigad district. This arrest follows a tactical police operation, officials revealed on Thursday.
The authorities acted upon a tip-off by deploying a decoy customer to the_Chendhare-based hotel in the Alibaug taluka on Tuesday. The operation confirmed the presence of the illicit trade within the hotel's premises, as per the police release.
Three women were discovered to be participating in the alleged flesh trade, leading to the arrest of the hotel owner, aged 57, and his wife. Legal actions have been initiated against the couple under the appropriate legal statutes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- prostitution
- Maharashtra
- Raiavgad
- police
- arrest
- couple
- hotel
- illegal trade
- Alibaug
- investigation
ALSO READ
Bihar Police Arrests Alleged Threatener in Pappu Yadav Case
Kangleipak Communist Party Members Arrested in Manipur Police Crackdown
Justice Sought for Bangladeshi Hindus as ISKCON Priest's Arrest Sparks Outcry
Teacher Arrested for Heinous Crime in Yadrami
Arrest of Pakistan-Returned Militant Raises Security Concerns in Punjab