Escalation in Tulkarm: Four Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strike
An Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Tulkarm refugee camp, located in the occupied West Bank, resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians and the injury of three others. The incident, confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry, was part of an Israeli military operation alongside the Shin Bet security service.
In a significant escalation, four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Tulkarm refugee camp, with three more severely injured, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
The incident occurred on the occupied West Bank, where tensions and violence have been steadily increasing.
The Israeli military, in collaboration with the Shin Bet security service, confirmed conducting the operation but refrained from releasing additional details.
