Russia's Perpetual Threat: Finnish Defence Concerns Post-Ukraine

In a stark warning, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen emphasized that Russia and its allies will continue to pose a threat to European security, even after the conflict in Ukraine ends. His remarks came during a press conference where he stressed that European nations cannot discount the possibility of military threats from Russia.

Finland made headlines on Thursday by releasing its inaugural defence policy review since joining the NATO military alliance last year. This strategic decision was largely motivated by Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine, compelling Finland to reevaluate its defense posture in the region.

The review underscores Finland's heightened security concerns amidst Russia's ongoing military activities and highlights the nation's commitment to bolstering its defenses against potential threats from its eastern neighbor and its allies.

