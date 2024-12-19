Left Menu

Putin's Plea for a Balanced Interest Rate Decision

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the central bank to consider a balanced approach ahead of its interest rate decision. The bank is anticipated to raise rates from 21% to 23% or more to tackle persistent high inflation.

Updated: 19-12-2024 18:17 IST
In a crucial economic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the central bank to take a 'balanced' approach in its upcoming interest rate meeting.

The bank is under significant pressure with expectations to increase its key rate from 21% to between 23% or higher.

This move comes as part of efforts to combat the persistent high inflation faced by the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

