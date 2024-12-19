Drug Bust in Shahdara: Woman Arrested with 315 Grams of Heroin

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have apprehended a 46-year-old woman identified as Pinki, seizing 315 grams of heroin from her possession. The arrest was made after a raid in the Khera village of the Shahdara area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam, authorities acted on secret information suggesting Pinki's involvement in drug sales within the village. Subsequently, a police team was swiftly assembled, leading to her capture on Wednesday.

During police interrogation, Pinki confessed that her husband had previously engaged in illegal activities, including the sale of heroin and liquor. Despite his murder in 2020, she continued these activities, further implicating herself in the ongoing investigation.

