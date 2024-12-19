Justice Delivered: French Court Convicts 51 in Shocking Mass Rape Case

A French court has handed down guilty verdicts to 51 individuals involved in a notorious mass rape case. The shocking scheme, masterminded by Dominique Pelicot, involved drugging his wife, Gisele, and granting strangers access to their home to assault her.

Pelicot, who married Gisele in 1973, received a 20-year prison sentence. He cited a troubled upbringing and previous abuse as factors in his defense but took responsibility for his actions. His accomplice, Romain Vandevelde, received 15 years; he admitted to visiting their home multiple times and knowingly assaulted Gisele while HIV positive.

Other defendants, including Dominique Davies, Charly Arbo, and Jerome Vilela, also received substantial prison terms. The court was presented with disturbing details from their pasts, illuminating a web of personal trauma that contributed to their crimes. The trials have sent ripples through French society, as attention turns to preventing similar crimes in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)