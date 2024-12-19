Left Menu

Tenant Trouble: Landlord Escapes Police Custody

A 56-year-old Navi Mumbai man, Keshav Kadu, fled police custody after being detained due to his tenants' drug-related arrests. Kadu had rented his property to foreigners without notifying the police. Authorities are actively pursuing his capture following his escape during arrest processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:47 IST
Tenant Trouble: Landlord Escapes Police Custody
man
  • Country:
  • India

A Navi Mumbai resident, identified as Keshav Kadu, has successfully evaded police custody, an official confirmed on Thursday. Kadu, aged 56, was detained after his tenants were apprehended on drug charges. The revelation of foreign tenants staying in his property came to light during the investigation, disclosed Assistant Inspector Ganesh Jadhav.

Kadu had rented his house to foreign nationals without informing local law enforcement, a protocol breach noted by Kharghar's police department. As police officers commenced the process of arresting Kadu, he managed to escape from the police station, the assistant inspector reported.

Efforts are intensifying to locate Kadu as authorities continue their search to bring him into custody. Meanwhile, the investigation concerning his tenants' drug involvement remains ongoing, reflecting broader concerns over rental leasing transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024