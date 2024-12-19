Tenant Trouble: Landlord Escapes Police Custody

A Navi Mumbai resident, identified as Keshav Kadu, has successfully evaded police custody, an official confirmed on Thursday. Kadu, aged 56, was detained after his tenants were apprehended on drug charges. The revelation of foreign tenants staying in his property came to light during the investigation, disclosed Assistant Inspector Ganesh Jadhav.

Kadu had rented his house to foreign nationals without informing local law enforcement, a protocol breach noted by Kharghar's police department. As police officers commenced the process of arresting Kadu, he managed to escape from the police station, the assistant inspector reported.

Efforts are intensifying to locate Kadu as authorities continue their search to bring him into custody. Meanwhile, the investigation concerning his tenants' drug involvement remains ongoing, reflecting broader concerns over rental leasing transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)