Zelenskiy Criticizes Putin's Missile Duel Offer

In a recent European Council meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's missile duel proposition.

Zelenskiy questioned Putin's mental stability, referring to him as a 'bastard' following the suggestion to test Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile on Ukrainian territory.

Tensions continue to rise between the two nations as the international community closely monitors the situation.

