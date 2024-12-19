Left Menu

Zelenskiy Criticizes Putin's Missile Duel Offer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to test air defenses by launching a hypersonic missile at Ukraine. At a European Council meeting, Zelenskiy questioned Putin's sanity and criticized the missile duel offer, reflecting escalating tensions between the neighboring countries.

Updated: 19-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:49 IST
  • Ukraine

In a recent European Council meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's missile duel proposition.

Zelenskiy questioned Putin's mental stability, referring to him as a 'bastard' following the suggestion to test Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile on Ukrainian territory.

Tensions continue to rise between the two nations as the international community closely monitors the situation.

