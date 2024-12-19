Zelenskiy Criticizes Putin's Missile Duel Offer
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to test air defenses by launching a hypersonic missile at Ukraine. At a European Council meeting, Zelenskiy questioned Putin's sanity and criticized the missile duel offer, reflecting escalating tensions between the neighboring countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a recent European Council meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's missile duel proposition.
Zelenskiy questioned Putin's mental stability, referring to him as a 'bastard' following the suggestion to test Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile on Ukrainian territory.
Tensions continue to rise between the two nations as the international community closely monitors the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
